Azalina: Putrajaya working to quickly deliver key reforms

KUALA LUMPUR (March 6): The government was committed to promised legal reforms that would force it to be more accountable and transparent, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said reiterated today.

Among these were the proposed laws on political funding, term limits for the position of the PM, the formalisation of parliamentary special select committees (PSSC), and the separation the attorney general’s advisory and prosecutorial roles.

“We assure you that the government pledges remain and we are determined to bring changes that have been identified as low hanging fruits as quickly as possible.

“There are numerous layers of protocol and clearances that the Legal Affairs Division will have to undergo in order to implement these reforms and the government would like to assure all stakeholders that with your support and with the support of all agencies in the unity government we will do our best to see these reforms through,” she said in a statement.

According to Azalina, the political funding bill will be referred to a PSSC that would engage with lawmakers once it is established, while an updated policy paper to limit the prime minister’s tenure to 10 years will be presented in Cabinet soon.

On the separation of the AG’s roles, she said this would follow a royal commission of inquiry to be established later. — Malay Mail