‘Bergendang’, ‘bermukun’ performance a crowd-puller despite rain

KUCHING (March 6): Despite the heavy downpour, tourists and locals gathered at the Godown Amphitheatre at Kuching Waterfront on Saturday night to watch a ‘bergendang’ (traditional drums) and ‘bermukun’ (traditional Malay dance accompanied with music and pantun) performance.

The performance was the first of a series of performances organised as part of the Samarindok Sarawak Malay Cultural Performance 2023 programme.

The crowd especially tourists were mesmerised by the traditional dancers from various local troupes.

Many joined in the performance, including Sarawak Malay Cultural Foundation Charitable Trust (AKYBMS) board member Datuk Abdul Wahab Aziz, and its general manager Datuk Sanib Said who danced along.

According to Sanib, more cultural programmes will be held at Kuching Waterfront including a conference on Sarawak’s history.

“This is a good effort to introduce Sarawak’s Malay culture, in addition to underlining the diversity that exists in the state,” he said in his speech.

Meanwhile, Abdul Wahab congratulated the foundation for the continuous effort in organising the programme since 2014.

He also said the success of the programme this year marks a milestone for the foundation’s 30 years of establishment.

“The Samarindok programme this year is very significant and meaningful for Amanah Khairat (AKYBMS) as the foundation celebrates its 30th anniversary this year,” he said at the programme launch.

Abdul Wahab also thanked the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts for providing the grant to organise the programme.

The Samarindok Sarawak Malay Cultural Performance 2023 is organised by AKYBMS and supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts.