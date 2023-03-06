Court reduces jail sentence, fine of Indonesian housewife for possessing hornbill casques

KUCHING (March 6): The High Court here today reduced the jail sentence and fine imposed on a housewife from Badau, Indonesia for possessing three hornbill casques.

Judicial Commissioner Alexander Siew How Wai, who allowed an appeal by Rosmili Sarmila, 29, reduced her four years and six months’ jail sentence and RM30,000 fine imposed by the Sri Aman Sessions Court to six months’ imprisonment and RM3,000 fine in default three months’ imprisonment.

He also ordered for Rosmili to be referred to the Immigration Department after serving her jail sentence.

Siew made the decision after taking into account all the circumstances and found that the lower court had erred in sentencing Rosmili.

On Jan 19 this year, Rosmili was charged in the Sri Aman Sessions Court with possessing three Rhinoceros Hornbills (Buceros rhinoceros) birds, which are fully protected animals under the Wildlife Protection Ordinance 1998.

For this offence, he was charged under Section 37(2)(a) of the Wildlife Protection Ordinance 1998, punishable under Section 29(1)(a) of the same ordinance.

During the re-mention of the case on Feb 1, this year, Rosmili pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to four years and six months imprisonment and a fine of RM30,000 in default one year and six months’ imprisonment for each animal part that she possessed.

During the proceedings today, Siew said Rosmili should have been charged under Section 29(1)(c) of the Wildlife Protection Ordinance 1998 instead of under Section 29(1)(a) of the same Ordinance.

Rosmili was arrested by the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) officers around 2.30pm in a car park near Dataran Keling in Lubok Antu on Jan 14, this year for possessing the three hornbill casques.

It is understood that Rosmili, who is a trader, was selling traditional Iban textiles near the border when her family handed over three hornbill casques to be sold in Lubok Antu.

Rosmili was unrepresented by a lawyer today, while the respondent was represented by Deputy Public Prosecutor Ronald Felix Hardin from the Sarawak State Attorney-General’s Chambers.