Cultural village proposed to preserve Sabah cultures, traditions

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 6): The newly launched Sabah United Association of Ethnic Bumiputra Native Council (Magebs) has reiterated its plan to build a cultural village in Kota Kinabalu to help preserve the cultures and traditions of ethnic groups and attract more tourists to Sabah.

Its president, Datuk Abdullah Sibil, said they had already applied for a 120-acre land for this purpose as well as an alternative land spanning more than 300 acres near Putatan, and hopes that the government can expedite its approval. Abdullah said the state will not only be proud of having a cultural village that comprises each ethnic group, it will also be able to generate income by charging tourists who come to visit the area as well as attract foreign investors to put money into Sabah’s tourism industry.

Furthermore, he also suggested for Magebs to have a representative in the parliamentary and state sittings respectively so that they can bring up any ethnic-related issues or suggestions they might have to the top leadership.

He said having a representative from the coalition in the sittings will also allow them to strengthen the integrity and dignity of ethnic groups in Sabah by ensuring that their voices are heard and their needs not sidelined.

Abdullah said this at the launching ceremony of Magebs at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) on Sunday evening by Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk James Ratib who represented Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Also present were Sindumin assemblyman Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob, Lumadan assemblyman Datuk Ruslan Muharam, Sook assemblyman Datuk Ellron Angin, Magebs deputy chairman Datuk Juhari Janan and leaders of ethnic groups.

The official launching of Magebs has further solidified its position as a driving force in uniting all ethnic groups in Sabah.

Hajiji acknowledged in his speech delivered by James that to unify the 35 ethnicities in Sabah such as Kedayan, Lundayeh and Iranun is not an easy task, and he commended Magebs’ efforts in the endeavour since they were registered in 2017.

At present, Magebs has 34 associations from each ethnic group here under its wing and a few others have also expressed their interest to join them, which would bring the number to around 38 or more by this year.

The Chief Minister said the establishment of Magebs is timely and strategic as it can prevent seeds of division from being planted in the harmonious state of Sabah and it can also encourage unity among the people.

He hopes that the coalition will continue to play its vital role in upholding the dignity of ethnicities in Sabah by promoting their culture and arts to ensure their cultural treasures are not washed away by the ebbs of time.

Hajiji said especially with the increased arrival of tourists in Sabah, it would be a good opportunity for all ethnic associations to introduce the uniqueness of their respective cultural treasures.