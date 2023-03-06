Deputy Premier: Immune belt teams continuing to vaccinate dogs, cats near S’wak-Kalimantan border

KUCHING (March 6): Immune Belt Enforcement Teams (IBET) are still actively moving around to vaccinate dogs and cats near the Sarawak-Kalimantan border, said Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Deputy Premier said this was part of continuous efforts to prevent the spread of rabies in the state.

He said Sarawak has two IBET teams to man the border right from Sematan to Lawas.

“Their task is to vaccinate all the dogs and cats near the border.

“As long as we have the dogs at the border vaccinated then we can create the immune belt; to protect those dogs from rabid dogs from outside,” he told a press conference on the Asia for Animals Sarawak Conference here today.

The Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister pointed out that IBET showed the state government is trying its best to protect borders from the spread of rabies.

Looking ahead, he said apart from vaccination, IBET teams would also try to monitor and deal with other diseases such as swine fever.

“Our IBET are not only well equipped with vaccination but also with communication instruments, which can connect them with the authorities even if they are in remote areas,” he said.

Dr Sim said this year alone, 40 animal samples from bite cases and random samples had been tested, of which 18 were positive for rabies – 16 dogs and two cats.

From January till now, 514 animals had been vaccinated, of which 492 were dogs and the rest cats.

Sarawak is the first state in the country to set up IBET to help curb the spread of rabies.

IBET was launched in 2022 by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Apart from preventing the spread of rabies, IBET also seeks to look after the environment.