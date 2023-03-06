Dr Sim: 67 pct human rabies cases in S’wak this year ended in death

KUCHING (March 6): A total of four or 67 per cent of the six human rabies cases reported in Sarawak this year were fatal, said Deputy Premier of Sarawak Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister said the deaths occurred in Sibu, Kanowit, Siburan, and Bintulu.

He warned rabies is still around and members of the public need to be on the alert.

“We want everybody to treat dog bites still seriously. You cannot assume that your dogs don’t go out and are rabies free because you never know.

“I know it is inconvenient to go to the hospital but it’s your life; and know that early rabies vaccination saves lives,” he told a press conference for the Asia for Animals Sarawak Conference here today.

He said 2,210 bite cases were reported in Sarawak between Jan 1 and March 5 this year, of which 1,205 were dog bites, 985 cat bites, and 20 other bite cases.

He pointed out that since the start of the rabies outbreak in the state in 2017, a total of 48 deaths have been reported.

He reminded the public to always be careful when dogs are around because not all dogs are vaccinated, and called on anyone who has been bitten to immediately go the nearest clinic or hospital for vaccination.

“If you are bitten and just leave it like that, and later on the rabies virus reaches your brain, there is a 99 per cent chance you will die. That is why you have to be very careful.

“If you remember in 2017, there was one rabies victim in Serian who is still alive now, and the parents have to look after her for the rest of her life because of the brain damage; so it’s a very serious matter.

“But we all seem to have forgotten that rabies is still around over the last two years and now because of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he pointed out.

Dr Sim urged owners of dogs or cats to get their animals vaccinated yearly as it is their responsibility to do so.

He added the Department of Veterinary Services had spent so much on mass rabies vaccinations.

“You must realise there is a limit on how much we can help. You have to come down yourself to get your animal vaccinated,” he said.