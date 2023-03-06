Four Pakatan MPs stranded in Jakarta due to faulty plane return to Malaysia

KUCHING (March 6): The Four Pakatan Harapan MPs, who were stranded in Jakarta, Indonesia are now back in Malaysia.

Tuaran MP Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau, Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen, Petaling Jaya MP Lee Chean Chung and Subang MP Wong Chen were stranded at the Jakarta Airport for over 20 hours after their scheduled flight back to Malaysia was cancelled yesterday due to their Malaysia Airlines plane encountering technical difficulties.

All four lawmakers were in the Indonesian capital for the past three days to attend the Asean Parliamentarians for Human Rights conference and were supposed to be back for today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting to debate the Budget and other matters.

“I received the call this morning (while I was still sleeping) that there are slots for us to fly back on a Malindo (Batik Air) flight at around 9.45am (Jakarta time). This is to ensure we can be back in Parliament at least for the evening session (Parliament last till 9pm tonight).

“If not, we may need take a later flight which was first scheduled at 2pm, but just now only, we received notification it is now rescheduled to 6pm (which may change again) meaning we will only arrive in KLIA around midnight earliest.

“So after rushing to the airport in order not to miss this early flight(I packed, washed up and went down in less than 10mins), we managed to get unto the flight, and now we are back,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Dr Yii also thanked everyone for their words of encouragement.

“Thanks for all the messages/WhatsApp of encouragement. The funniest has to be asking us to continue being stuck in Jakarta so Liverpool can continue winning,” he said in jest.

In a Facebook post last night, Dr Yii said he was made to understand that their original plane had a problem with its communications systems.

“Apparently there is a problem with the communications systems as the pilot cannot communicate with the tower.

“Glad they figured that out before we flew. They tried restarting the system a few times but it still didn’t work,” he said.

The current Dewan Rakyat session is scheduled to end on April 4 as announced by Speaker Datuk Seri Johari Abdul last week.

Currently, MPs are debating the revised Budget 2023 that was retabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who is also finance minister on February 24.