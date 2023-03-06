Harden: Simanggang to be focal point for Sri Aman’s economic zone

SRI AMAN (March 6): Simanggang will be the centre of economic activities for Sri Aman Division, said Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Francis Harden Hollis.

Harden said the Land and Survey Department as part of the implementing agencies has a long-term plan to elevate Simanggang as an economic zone based on local resources.

“The Land and Survey Department has several major infrastructural projects in the planning which include road infrastructure, government complexes and skills training institutions.

These infrastructure development projects are essential to attract investors, he said after visiting Land and Survey Department Sri Aman superintendent Michaelson Nyisin at his office here recently.

Harden, who is also Simanggang assemblyman, had earlier attended a meeting with the Sri Aman poverty eradication focus group, chaired by Sri Aman district officer Shariff Bujang.

The briefing on e-Kasih for Sri Aman Division, meanwhile, was delivered by Radiah Mohamed from the State Development Office.

Harden was also enlightened on the housing infrastructure and the entrepreneurial programmes by Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) Sri Aman and Sri Aman District Council.

Later in the evening, he had the opportunity to visit Awang Raduan Awang Japar, a staff of the Land and Survey Department Sri Aman who is unwell, at his home at Taman Harmoni to extend some food aid and cash.