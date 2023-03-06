Health talks key in fight against dengue, says rep

SIBU (March 6): Rolling out health talks on dengue prevention can go a long way in cascading vital information to the public and galvanise collective efforts to keep the dreaded disease at bay.

This was highlighted by Bukti Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng when officiating the Persatuan Penduduk Lorong Foochow Sibu’s health talk on dengue here yesterday.

He noted that dengue cases in the Jalan Foochow area fluctuates, and it requires concerted efforts to stamp out the disease.

“It fluctuates a lot … SMC (Sibu Municipal Council) and KKM (Ministry of Health) have been working very hard, especially to bring down the dengue cases here. It has never completely eradicated or weeded out.

“Therefore, we need the cooperation of residents here to work closely with the association, KKM and SMC – we need joint efforts from all parties.

“We just need to spend about 10 minutes a week to check our homes and stop Aedes (mosquitoes) breeding by ensuring there are no receptacles that can collect clean water lying around which can become potential breeding grounds,” he said.

He pointed out that diseases such as dengue fever and rabies are preventable.

Meanwhile, Persatuan Penduduk Lorong Foochow Sibu president Simon Wee explained that the main objective of the health talk was to create awareness on the dangers of the disease caused by Aedes mosquito.

“The number of cases of the life threatening disease has been on the rise here in recent months … prevention is definitely better than cure,” he added.

The talk was delivered by Lim Ai Ting of Sibu Divisional Health Office.

Event organising chairman Wong Uk King was also present.