KL’s Sherwin Chew wins Borneo Star Drift Battle’s PRO-AM title

KOTA SAMARAHAN (March 6): Kuala Lumpur drifter Sherwin Chew was crowned champion for the PRO-AM (professional) category of the Borneo Star Drift Battle finals at La Promenade Mall’s carpark here yesterday.

Chew, who drove the legendary Toyota AE86 Trueno, beat Stanley Wong from Sibu who drove his red Daihatsu Charmant during a tandem race where the contestants were pitted against each other in two rounds.

The PRO-AM category also saw a clash of two BMWs, where Kuching’s Benny Chin made it to the podium in third place after his E46 saw off Zen Hai’s E30.

Another Sarawakian drifter, 62-year-old Ling Tung Hui from Miri, won first place under the Novice category.

Under the same category, the first to third runners-up were Yu Zhe, Zen, and Willie Ong.

Despite the cloudy weather in the morning and somewhat heavy downpour in the afternoon, drifters were in high spirits.

Chew told reporters that aside from participating in the drift battle, his time in Kuching also served as an opportunity to meet more friends with the same interest here.

“I can see that the organiser has put in a lot of effort (for this event), and also to bring the drift scene up. I think this kind of effort should go on even more. For any (similar) upcoming events, I hope we can have more contestants from all around Malaysia. Maybe have a bigger field, bigger track, and the event will be much more ‘happening’,” he said.

The Old But Gold (OBG) Drift team member said he started drifting in 2020.

“Previously I’m a go-karter. So, once I was introduced to this drifting scene, I just love it. That’s how I started.

“Last year I participated in an underground drifting event in Thailand, so overall there are about six to seven races that I’ve participated,” he added.

Fondly called ‘Uncle Ling’ by the emcees at the drift battle, novice-category winner Ling, who drove a Nissan 200SX 2JZ, could be the oldest driver in Malaysia to date.

“I started drifting since mid-2020. According to Mohd Zaiham ‘Bullzai’ Hamdan, I’m the oldest participant in Malaysia.

“I enjoy drifting. Hopefully I can go and join in the Malaysian drift events,” he said.

Ling revealed that Borneo Star Drift Battle is his third competition and he hopes to push the drift scene in Sarawak further so that it can grow.

Sabah’s Emmanuel Mulana praised the reception for Borneo Star Drift Battle as there were many drivers and supporters.

The drift battle newbie participated in his Toyota KE70 and learnt a lot from his experience, including properly tuning his vehicle for optimal drifting performance.

“I’ve been drifting since I was 16, but not using very powerful cars. I was basically playing around and learnt drifting through YouTube videos. My love for drifting grew when I was working in Beaufort, where my colleagues there also enjoyed playing around with cars.

“I am currently using KE70 for this competition. Most of the parts in this car are stock parts, except for the radiator and the intercooler,” he added.