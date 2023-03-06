Lucky escape for woman, child after fallen tree crushes car

KUCHING (March 6): A woman and her child passenger were lucky to survive after a fallen tree landed on top of their car in Kota Samarahan this afternoon.

The woman was unscathed while the child sustained a minor shoulder injury, said the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement.

According Bomba, a report of the incident which took place in front of the Desa Ilmu flats was received at 4.49pm, prompting a team from the Kota Samarahan fire station to be dispatched to the scene.

“The tree landed on the vehicle at a roadside while both the driver and a passenger were inside.

“The victims were helped out of the vehicle by members of the public before Bomba personnel arrived,” the department said.

It said firefighters proceeded to cut the fallen tree with a chainsaw before clearing the road.

“The child was given first aid at the scene before both were transported to a hospital. The operation ended at about 5.40pm,” it said.