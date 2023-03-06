Lucky retired Song teacher wins RM1 mln from BSN draw

KAPIT (March 6): Retired teacher Aloh Ingai, 61, from Song has won Bank Simpanan Nasional’s (BSN) first RM1 million Premium Savings Certificate (SSP) draw for the year.

The former teacher from SK Tan Sri Tun Jugah, Ulu Sungai Bangkit, Katibas, Song retired in January last year.

According to the bank’s records, Aloh began contributing to BSN SSP in 2013 and has managed to save RM31,000 to date.

“I lived a simple life. I reminded myself to save and opened an account with BSN since 2013. I saved in the Premium Savings Certificate account as well as savings account to earn some interest. I never harboured any thoughts of winning the lucky draw because I don’t have much savings.

“In January this year, I received several calls from Kuala Lumpur. I refused to answer the phone because it was an unfamiliar number. One day, my nephew in Sibu Jaya, Sibu called me to inform me I was the lucky draw winner. I couldn’t believe it because I thought it was a joke. Then my nephew rang my wife. Later, I checked with BSN Sibu Jaya – it was genuine that I am the winner. Of course, very happy to have that luck out of a million,” he told reporters at his home in Song Bazaar.

Aloh said he has yet to plan how to spend the windfall.

He said for the moment, he will continue to keep the money in BSN until plans have been made.

“The money won’t affect my life; we live a simple life. My wife is a senior assistant at SK Tan Sri Tun Jugah. We have three children – the eldest boy has graduated from Universiti Sultan Idris, Tanjung Maling, Perak, and awaiting a posting.

“My second boy works in Miri with a private firm and the youngest boy studies at Unimas (Universiti Malaysia Sarawak), Kuching. I have all the basic needs – my longhouse at Rumah Langga, Sungai Bangkit, Katibas, Song; this house at Song Bazaar; one house at Sibujaya; one in Kapit; and another one in Kuching,” he revealed.

Aloh added he and his wife don’t spend much and only on necessities.

He said as a teacher, he always advised colleagues and students to be prudent by saving money for the future.

He added that even now as a pensioner, he still saves with BSN and Amanah Saham Bumiputera (ASB).

In a press release, BSN said it has been the only banking institution in Song Bazaar since April 2009.

For 2023, BSN’s SSP prizes will be worth RM27 million for 18,000 winners and include BMW 320i M Sport cars and Perodua Myvis.

The Millionaire Draw is held every month, with the April Millionaire Draw being a special draw for teachers, August Millionaire Draw will be especially for frontliners, and November Millionaire Draw will be for loyal customers who have saved in BSN SSP for at least 20 years with a minimum of RM3,000 in 2023.

For the December Bonanza Millionaire Draw, the winner will take home RM1 million and a BMW X5.

In addition to the Millionaire Draw, BSN SSP 2023 has prizes for various draw categories, including the Monthly Draw, Regional Draw, Young Saver Draw, Loyalty Draw, New Saver Draw, Teacher’s Draw, Salary Account Draw, Kasih Draw, and Regular Saver Draw.

For the list of BSN SSP winners, head to www.bsn.com.my or the BSN Malaysia Facebook page.