Malaysia tops table at Sarawak Premier International Silat championship  

KUCHING (March 6): Malaysia was crowned overall champion of the inaugural Sarawak Premier International Silat Championship last night.

The contingent collected 11 gold, two silver, and two bronze medals in the championship held at indoor stadium in Petra Jaya.

The Sarawak contingent was first runner-up with nine gold, nine silver, and nine bronze medals, while Singapore took home eight gold, 10 silver, and five bronze medals for the second runner-up spot.

The Malaysia contingent received US$20,000 and a championship belt, while Sarawak and Singapore received US$4,000 and US$2,000 respectively.

Deputy Minister for Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dr Ripin Lamat, who officiated at the closing, said the state government always supports international events held in Sarawak.

He called for silat practitioners throughout the state and country to continue to support the championship in future, as well as to preserve the heritage martial art of silat.

“Winning and losing are part of the game but what is more important is the opportunities to strengthen the relationships between your fellow silat proponents, while exchanging views and opinions in order to achieve a brilliant future,” he said.

The first of three finals last night saw Akearat Maehchi from Thailand win by disqualification 37-12 against Alvin T Campos from the Philippines under Male F Senior category.

Mohammad Afifi Nazri from Terengganu won 20-15 against Muhd Amizul Azmi Muhammad Ridzuan from the Malaysia contingent under the Male A Senior category; while Siti Khadijah Mohd Shahrem from Singapore won 52-27 against Sarawak’s Raveena Jeno under the Female E Senior category.

The seven-day championship involved some 800 national and international athletes and officials.

The foreign participants were from Singapore, Brunei, Indonesia, the Philippines, United States of America, Netherlands, Thailand, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Organised by Rumpun Silat Sarawak, the Sarawak Premier International Silat Championship was supported by the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development.