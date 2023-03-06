Miri Hing Ann Association holds EGM to end leadership tussle

MIRI (March 6): The Miri Hing Ann Association held an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) yesterday to put an end to its leadership tussle.

A total of 275 members attended the EGM, which saw 99 per cent of them vote for Lee Ming Sane as chairman and his team as committee members.

In his speech, Lee said the EGM was necessary after two separate committees were elected last year.

According to him, the committee headed by himself was elected during an election run by election committee chairman by Tan Kim Hoon on Aug 28, 2022 in accordance with Article 8.2.3 of the association’s constitution and a re-election on Aug 29 in accordance to Article 8.4 of the association’s constitution saw the election of office bearers amongst 27 candidates.

On Sept 25, another election was conducted by an election committee chaired by Datuk Loh Sua Yaw, which saw office bearers elected amongst 14 candidates.

“The existence of two committees had put the association in a difficult situation, to the extent where we received warnings from the Registrar of Societies (RoS) requesting us to resolve these issues as soon as possible. As failing to do so, we were facing the risk of being de-registered by RoS.

“The duration between August last year and January this year where members had repeatedly requested Datuk David Goh to hold an EGM, these requests were ignored. We finally attained approval from RoS to hold the EGM today (March 5) to put all this nonsense to an end,” said Lee.

According to him, the EGM was held in accordance with the association’s constitution and conducted in a fair, impartial, and transparent manner.

Polling commenced at 2.55pm and ended at 3.15pm after 272 of the 275 members cast their votes.

After the counting of the votes was completed, the results were announced at 3.53pm.

A total of 271 members voted for Lee and his committee, while the opposing committee headed by Goh did not receive any votes.