Miri kids having fun school holiday with traditional games

MIRI (March 6): Pustaka Negeri Sarawak Miri (Pustaka Miri) has brought the children here a step back in time through the hosting of ‘Traditional Games: A Trip Down Memory Lane’ exhibition.

The event held at Pustaka Miri on Saturday was a joint collaboration with Curtin University Malaysia’s School of Pre University and Continuing Education (Space).

Dr Anita Jimmie, one of the facilitators, remarked that the exhibition that was filled with games and fun activities could help the children learn more of the country’s heritage while at the same time, stimulate their social skills and develop their cognitive skills.

Other facilitators involved were lecturers Siti Kasmah Mohd Kassim, Kamaroizan Mohamad and Hii Kiew Ling from Curtin University Malaysia as well as student volunteers.

It was an enriching experience for the groups of young children when they were introduced to the traditional games of ‘congkak’, ‘Zero Point’, ‘Teng Teng’ (hopscotch), ‘Batu Seremban’ and various other board games.