Miri mayor calls for continued backing of Chinese schools’ devt

MIRI (March 6): The Chinese community here is urged to continue supporting the development of Chinese schools in Sarawak.

In making the call, Miri mayor Adam Yii said continuous support from the Chinese community is essential in ensuring that Chinese schools continue to grow in line with current educational needs.

“Chinese schools reflect the cultural identity of the Chinese community through education. Therefore, matters related to Chinese schools are very close to the hearts of Chinese people.

“Undoubtedly, the Chinese community will not hesitate to help develop Chinese schools by making financial contributions to help Chinese schools that are in need,” he stated in his address when officiating the installation of Sekolah Menengah (SM) Pei Min’s new board of directors, at a hotel here yesterday.

At the same time, he said the Chinese community is grateful that the state government has set aside allocation to assist in developing Chinese independent schools in the state.

In his speech, Yii thanked SM Pei Min’s board of directors for their commitment in guiding Miri’s first Chinese independent secondary school since its establishment 61 years ago.

He also called the teachers to continue their efforts in producing a pool of excellent students.

“I’ve been told that many students have pursued tertiary studies overseas after completing their formal education at SM Pei Min. I hope these students will return to contribute something for Sarawak, especially to the school upon completing their studies,” he said.

Yii, who is also Pujut assemblyman, added he will continue to support the school through minor rural project and rural transformation project allocations.

Also present was SM Pei Min’s board of directors chairman Khor Ooi Long.