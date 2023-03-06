Miri MP meets students of special tuition project

MIRI (March 6): A total of 20 students have been selected as the first batch to attend free tuition classes under a special project by Parliament Miri Service Centre.

According to Miri MP Chiew Choon Man, the project is carried out in collaboration with 339 Education Miri tuition centre.

“These students are from poor families but they have very high determination to excel their study,” said Chiew in a press statement yesterday.

He also thanked SK Lutong Miri for giving him a list of underprivileged students in need of tuition classes.

Yesterday, Chiew met up with the tuition teachers and students to express his support.

“I hope these students can continue their efforts to learn as well as do their best to achieve excellence in their future,” he said.

He pledged to continue working with schools and tuition centres here to help more underprivileged students excel in their studies.