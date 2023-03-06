Miri troupe to do battle in Johor’s International Southern Lion Dance Competition

MIRI (March 6): Miri Wai Sheng Dragon and Lion Dance Troupe Association will compete in the International Southern Lion Dance Competition in Johor on March 12.

Founder and chairman Vincent Chee said in preparation for the competition, the association had a new lion head custom made.

The association also conducted an eye-dotting ceremony to bless the team for the upcoming competition.

“We have also recently organised a three-day training camp at SJKC North for our team to brush up their skills, because we understand that for athletes like lion dance troupes, the only way to keep up our standards and quality of performance, we have to keep going and maintain physical and mental stamina,” he said.

Chee added the training camp was conducted by a lion dance coach from Selangor.

Association president Kapitan Jee Kee Hiong, who graced the eye-dotting ceremony, said in Malaysia lion dance competitions are not just a sport.

“The representation of our culture, being able to put up a great performance, to attract applause is an honour for us, and even more so, if we can win the trophy.

“We hope the competing team can do their best, make us proud and put the name of Wai Sheng Dragon and Lion Dance Troupe Association out there,” said Jee.