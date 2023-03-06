MP vows to continue pushing for cardiac unit to be set up in Sibu Hospital

SIBU (March 6): Sibu MP Oscar Ling has vowed to continue pushing for a cardiac unit to be set up in Sibu Hospital to provide essential and emergency services to heart patients.

He noted the Health Ministry’s recent reply in the Dewan Rakyat stating that there is currently no invasive cardiac laboratory and heart surgeon in Sibu Hospital and that most of the resources are now concentrated at the Sarawak Heart Centre in Kota Samarahan.

“Yes, we are pushing for it and we have a Deputy Minister of Health from Gabungan Parti Sarawak, (so) I hope it would be realised soonest possible.

“Currently, we don’t have invasive cardiac lab and heart surgeon in Sibu (Hospital), and from the reply recently from the ministry in Dewan, we are actually (facing a) shortage of heart specialists in the government sector, but I will continue to pursue for it (heart unit) to happen,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Ling was asked to comment on the two concerned citizens, who had recently added their voices to the call for a cardiology centre to be established in Sibu.

“We understand the concern from the public regarding cardiac unit in Sibu Hospital; actually in our Pakatan Harapan’s manifesto, we push for more regional hospitals in Sarawak, which would provide more specialised services for Sibu Hospital.

“The basic we would like to have is to have a heart surgeon, and a radiotherapy unit in Sibu for the cancer unit,” he said.

Ling said currently many heart patients cannot wait for transfer to the Sarawak Heart Centre for surgery and therefore, the cardiac unit in Sibu Hospital should be set up to provide essential and emergency services to the heart patients.

“I will continue to pursue for a heart unit and cancer unit to be realised in Sibu Hospital and Miri also, (since) the current proposal is to upgrade Sibu and Miri hospitals to be regional hospitals, so that they can have more specialised services, and also to show our wilayah (region) status of Sarawak.”

When asked for an update on a claim by a cardiologist Dr Tang Sie Hing who said that he had access to a donation of around RM4 million to help build a heart centre here, Ling explained that the angiogram machine needs personnel and space in the hospital and this would require more posts to be created.

“We are still looking into the possibility to set it up. Even offer from private doctor to help voluntarily, but we need to look into legal implications also to do that,” he said.