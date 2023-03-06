Muara Tebas man fined RM3,000 after aim at dog damages MPV’s window instead

KUCHING (March 6): The actions of an unemployed man who claimed to have thrown a stone at a dog but instead hit a neighbour’s vehicle window have resulted in him being fined RM3,000 in default four months’ jail.

Rizal Mostapar, 44, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Sandy Yvette Freddy today to a charge under Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief and causing loss or damage.

The Section carries an imprisonment term of between one and five years, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

He committed the offence at around 6.10pm at his residence in Kampung Selabat, Jalan Muara Tebas here on Feb 2.

Based on the facts of the case, the son of the owner of a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) saw Rizal throwing a stone at his father’s car, which was parked in the front lane of an unfenced house.

As a result of the incident, a rear window of the MPV was damaged, causing the victim to suffer a loss of RM200.

The MPV owner’s son then detained Rizal and filed a police report for further action.

The investigation found that Rizal had caused the damage and committed mischief against the victim’s property.

Rizal was unrepresented by counsel while the prosecution was conducted by prosecuting officer Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad.