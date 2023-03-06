Provide residents of Tg Aru flats with accommodation – rep

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 6): Tanjung Aru assemblyman Datuk Junz Wong is urging the Sabah Housing and Town Development Board (LPPB) to act more humanely and not evict residents of the Tanjung Aru low-cost flats without providing them with alternative accommodation.

He said residents who have lived in the flats for many years had never expressed their willingness to leave their homes without LPPB providing alternative housing, and the flats’ committee is still waiting for the next promised meeting with related authorities regarding the issue.

“Before LPPB and the government take steps to evict them, they should show the results of the coring tests to verify the state of the buildings. If it is true that they are no longer safe to be occupied, the residents are willing to move out.

“However, they need to be provided with alternative accommodation. LPPB and the government should not arbitrarily evict them without first discussing with the residents,” he said in a statement on Monday.

Junz reminded that in the previous state assembly sitting, former State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun had promised that the residents would not be evicted, and if it is necessary for them to be moved out then they will be given new accommodation.

As a representative of the Tanjung Aru constituency, he hopes that LPPB and the government will be more cautious and humane regarding this issue as many of the residents cannot simply move out without an alternative place to stay.

On Feb 21, residents of the flats expressed their shock by a Feb 14 statement from Sabah Housing and Town Development Authority (SHTDA) chairman Datuk Masiung Banah saying they had “agreed” to vacate the housing area by July.

Masiung, in addition to claiming that they had agreed to leave the flats, stated that the residents had requested for an eviction postponement until after Raya celebrations, and that he gave them good cooperation by instructing his officers to approve the extension.

Residents of the flats denied both claims and said they were not consulted prior, only finding out about it when it made headlines in local news. Most of them are from the B40 community and would be made homeless if they were to be evicted without alternative housing.

Masiung declined to comment on the matter when contacted by the Borneo Post on February 15.