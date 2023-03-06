Ramp up efforts to axe illegal logging activities, PKR tells state govt

KUCHING (March 6): The state government has to double up efforts to focus on combating illegal logging activities in Sarawak, said Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) national council member Abun Sui Anyit.

He pointed out that illegal logging activities have not only caused huge losses to the government but also destroyed the natural environment and the source of survival for the people who live in the interior.

Abun was responding to Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad’s revelation in the Dewan Rakyat recently on the high number of illegal logging cases in Malaysia.

Nik Nazmi said out of the 90 cases last year, 60 were recorded in Sarawak, while Perak recorded the second highest number of cases at 11, followed by Kelantan with 10.

In this regard, Abun questioned the effort taken by the authorities, especially in Sarawak, to combat illegal logging activities.

“Maybe there are efforts made, but only as to those that are reported by the minister. Hence, a lot more needs to be done to fight illegal logging which has caused leakage to the state’s revenue.

“We definitely do not want Sarawak to lead as the champion in illegal logging activities as in the minister’s report again or in the coming years,” he said.