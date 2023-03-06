RM16.42 mln to create high quality youth leaders in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 6): The Sabah government has allocated RM16.42 million to implement the Youth Leadership Development Programme to create high quality youth leaders, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

He said the programme that will be implemented shall cover voluntarism and social unity programmes.

He said that the State government shall focus on the effort to empower the human capital so that it continues to be competent, innovative, resilient and integrity.

Hajiji said that since he started to lead the state government in September 2020, various new initiatives were introduced for youths in the State.

In the field of education, the government has implemented several programmes including the cash assistance for registration into higher learning institutes (IPT BUDI), special examination cash assistance (BAKTI) that targets students who sit for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) and Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM), he said.

“Other initiatives are the ‘Bantuan Ihsan Komputer’ (BAIK), ‘Bantuan Ihsan Sabah’ (BISBAH), Sabah Parents and Teachers Association (PIBG) Activity Assistance (BAGUS), State Education Fund Courtesy Assistance (BISTARI) and Sabah Education Excellence Award (AKSA),” he said.

He said this at the Young Leaders Talk Program with the Chief Minister in conjunction with the Sabah State-level 2023 Anti-Drug Day commemoration at the Sabah International Convention Center (SICC), on Monday.

Hajiji said that the government also created the Sabah State Education Fund (TPNS) to help more Sabah children to study in and outside the country.

According to him, the government also set up a Sabah Malaysia graduate secretariat (SEMESTA) as an umbrella for all graduate associations at all higher learning institutes in the country which will enable graduates to voice out their opinions and proposals for Sabah’s development and progress.

He said that the state government’s commitment is not merely in the aspect of education, but also in the field of entrepreneur where several entrepreneurial schemes have been introduced such as the Jaya Sabah Youth Entrepreneur Scheme (SYABAS) to help youths who are in business to return after being affected by Covid-19.

“This program will continue and I suggest that the Sabah Youth Council (MBS) can be an important driving force for the implementation of SYABAS this year,” he stressed.

He said the implementation of SMJ Fellows which started last year, will continue this year under the Sabah Youth Leadership Incubator (IKBS) with the MBS president, who will coordinate the programme together with the Youth and Sports Ministry and the Institute of Government and People Cooperation (IKRAR).

According to Hajiji, the State Government will also always listen to and focus on the voices of young people in the state because their views and opinions are needed to make the Sabah Maju Jaya Development Plan (SMJ) a success.

Hence, the State Government allocated RM97.5 million for youth and sports development in the state in the Sabah 2023 budget.

“Development in human capital not only for the youth alone. I am very concerned about the development plan for youth at risk especially on the issue of drug abuse.

“I am aware of the programme to empower public awareness on drug abuse among youths. I believe that MBS and its other partner organisations are capable of protecting the youth at risk,” he said.

At the same time, Hajiji places high hopes on the National Anti Drugs Agency (AADK) and MBS to move together to ensure education programme on drug prevention can be implemented at high-risk areas.

He believes that with a strategic planning plan to nurture the potential development of at-risk youth, it can be successful for the holistic development of Sabah’s youth.

Hajiji also suggested all government agencies and youth organisations in the state to be with AADK in achieving the goal of a drug-free community.

“Youth, as a protective factor, should support the ‘Lebih Baik Cegah’ campaign because prevention starts at home,” he stressed.

According to him, the State Government is determined to bring this state forward and prosper and the fight for the rights and interests contained in the Federal Constitution will continue, especially the rights and interests that are present and guaranteed with the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“We believe that the spirit and principles of MA63 are always alive and relevant until today and in the future”, he said.

He said through the SMJ roadmap, which will complete in two years of its implementation on March 29, 2023, there has been success after success, including an increase in state revenue of nearly RM7 billion compared to RM4 billion when it started.

Hajiji said that the increase in state revenue means that more allocations can be channeled for the welfare of the people, and he is optimistic that this number will continue to increase in the coming years, thus benefiting all the people of Sabah.

“We will ensure that all plans are implemented, in addition to identifying strategies and exploring new opportunities and potential, including efforts to attract more investment to Sabah under SMJ’s investor-friendly initiative”, he said.

He also invited the youth to continue to support him and his colleagues in bringing Sabah towards advancement and prosperity. The support of the people, especially the youth, to the government is very important to ensure the stability of the state.

Also present were Youth and Sport Minister Datuk Ellron Angin and Sabah Youth Council president Abqaree Fawwaz Abekan.