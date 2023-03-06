Road rage: Kuching mechanic fined RM5,000 for beating up driver with baseball bat

KUCHING (March 6): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a mechanic RM5,000 in default five months’ jail for injuring a man with a baseball bat during a road rage incident last month.

Magistrate Sandy Yvette Freddy convicted Chang Sze Ping, 51, on his own guilty plea to a charge under Section 324 of the Penal Code, which provides for up to five years in prison, or a fine, or caning, or any two such punishments.

According to the charge, Chang injured the 20-year-old male victim with a baseball bat on Feb 25 at around 10.40pm on the road in front of a factory at Jalan Kong Phin here.

The facts of the case revealed that while at the traffic lights in front of the factory, Chang had asked the complainant to stop his vehicle.

When the traffic lights turned green, Chang rammed into the complainant’s vehicle until the complainant had to stop by the side of the road.

Chang then got out of his vehicle and proceeded to hit the complainant with a baseball bat five times on the head and once on the leg.

This left the complainant unconscious at the scene with cuts on his eyebrows and the back of his head, in addition to swelling on his left finger and right foot.

The complainant sought treatment at the Sarawak General Hospital and made a police report.

Chang was arrested on Feb 27.

The investigation found that the complainant had been driving recklessly, causing Chang’s car to almost crash.

This angered Chang who then proceeded to chase after the complainant’s car and then beat him up with the baseball bat.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted the case.