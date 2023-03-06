Rosey: Childcare centres at workplace will encourage mothers to rejoin workforce

KUCHING (March 6): The setting up of childcare centres at the workplace by employers could encourage women to return to work and also increase their participation in the workforce, said Datuk Rosey Yunus.

The Deputy Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development believes the lack of childcare facilities has been one of the main challenges for mothers to return to work.

“With such facility, working mothers would not have to worry so much about the safety of their children, and this initiative will also be beneficial for breastfeeding working mothers,” she said when met after attending the first series of Women Career Fair Sarawak at a hotel here yesterday.

In this regard, she welcomed the call by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the tabling of Budget 2023 last month, for employers to set up childcare centres at the workplace.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, had announced the government’s decision to raise the qualifying household monthly income limit from RM5,000 to RM7,000 in connection with the nursery fee subsidy.

In addition to 13 other new projects on early childhood education, the government will also continue the construction of 80 nurseries and Tabika Kemas.