Sabah Labour Ordinance 1950 needs urgent reforms – SERATA

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 6): Society for Equality, Respect And Trust for All Sabah (SERATA) organized a stakeholder roundtable on Sabah employment rights on March 4 at Avangio Hotel, Kota Kinabalu, titled “Promoting CSO-Partnerships to assist with labour issues in Sabah”.

Attended by representatives from Sabah Labour Department, Malaysia Trade Union Congress (MTUC) Sabah Chapter, Sabah Employers Association (SEA), Sabah Human Resource Development Department, Sabah Trade Union Affairs Department and a number of Sabah-based civil society organizations (CSOs), the session was aimed at identifying the ways CSOs may support or encourage the current initiatives revolving the amendment of the Sabah Labour Ordinance 1950.

“It’s come to our attention that it’s been about 18 years since the Sabah Labour Ordinance has been amended,” said Sabrina Melisa Aripen, president of SERATA.

“The law itself is even older than the formation in Malaysia.”

“People working in peninsular Malaysia and federal territories are covered by the Malaysian Employment Act which provides benefits such as seven days of paternity leave and 98 days of maternity leave. They also have an added layer of protection on certain matters where employers are legally required to investigate allegations of sexual harassment in workplace. However, this is non-existent in the Sabah Labour Ordinance, and from what we understand, the Sarawak Labour Ordinance as well,” she continued.

“Our biggest concern is many employees in Sabah don’t actually know their rights as employees, and thus may be easily exploited by unscrupulous employers.” Sabrina added.

“We also feel that reforms are urgently needed so that Sabahans have access to benefits and protections equal to those working in West Malaysia.”

SERATA is currently working on improving the understanding of relevant laws and policies pertaining to employment and sexual harassment in Sabah and are committed to encouraging the implementation of best practices from recommended international standards to reduce the inequalities within the state.

Leading up to the stakeholder roundtable discussion, SERATA had already conducted a three-day workshop, titled “Opis Idamanku” in January 2023, which addressed various issues surrounding the workplace and employment laws relevant to working people in Sabah.

This workshop was targeted to allow fellow CSOs to better understand the context of the current issues like addressing sexual harassment in the workplace, the need for parental leave as recommended by international best practices and also getting familiar with the roles and responsibilities of government authorities, such as Social Security Organisation and Sabah Labour Department.

Meanwhile, SERATA is still collecting data on the general public’s knowledge about their rights as employees in an online survey which will be published in a report and publicly accessible.

The survey can be accessed at https://bit.ly/SabahEmploymentRights