Sabah’s oldest golf club to benefit from TAED project

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 6): The oldest golf club in Sabah, the Kinabalu Golf Club (KGC), will benefit from the Tanjung Aru Eco Development (TAED) project.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Joachim Gunsalam said KGC, at the same time, would give added value to TAED and the development surrounding it.

“As we are all aware of, the State Government will continue with the development of TAED and when it is completed with modern infrastructure, I am sure it will boost KGC image and add value to its membership.

“KGC is currently a green belt zone and surely the Club will add value to TAED and its surrounding development,” said Joachim in a statement.

The Local Government and Housing Minister said this when officiating the KGC Day in Tanjung Aru near here on Sunday.

Dr Joachim went on to express his full support of KGC president Datuk Joannes Solidau’s desire to collaborate with TAED to get assistance from the State Government to provide land for the construction of an extra nine-hole course thus making KGC an 18-hole golf course.

“Although I do not have any information on Government land nearby that can be turned into a golf course, personally I’m all for the proposal.

“What’s important is the efforts and systematic and consistent planning from the Club … a strong and productive team with support from KGC committee members is important to realise the dream.

“In my observation, KGC has the potential to enhance the reputation of Kota Kinabalu City as a prosperous and attractive city as well as tourist destination from outside and within the country.

“KGC-organised tournaments such as the KGC Open, Senior Open, Ladies and Junior Open Golf Tournaments can certainly help the State Government in its efforts to further improve golf tourism,” he said.

According to him, the ministry through the local authorities is trying to promote cleanliness and create a cheerful city and towns throughout Sabah.

“Such effort is only achievable with cooperation from parties, including golf clubs in Sabah.

“Therefore, I have total confidence in the KGC management and members to continue supporting the aspirations of the State Government in environmental conservation and sustainability,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Joachim hailed the Club committee for organising the KGC Day, which was filled with activities including tree planting, replacing divots on the golf course and opening of the Buggy Shed.

There was also a nine-hole golf competition with participants only allowed to use three golf clubs and a putter.

Dr Joachim said the KGC Day is held with the main objective of commemorating its establishment in March 1933, which is 90 years ago.

Apart from that, it is also aimed at strengthening friendship and promoting unity among its members of different races and beliefs.

He said KGC’s location, which is close to the sea and city centre, is very strategic and is a major asset not only to the club but also to the Kota Kinabalu City and the State.

“We must maintain and preserve this atmosphere so that KGC continues to be ideal and the best golf club,” Dr Joachim, who has been a member of KGC for around 30 years, said.