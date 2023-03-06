Sandakan popular seafood village littered with rubbish

SANDAKAN (Mar 6): The seaside at Sim Sim Water Village, a popular place for seafood in Sandakan, has turned into a sea of trash.

Sandakan Indian Association President Taren Sunil Manoharan has expressed his shock and disappointment when he took his family and friends to Sim Sim Seafood Village for a meal. He observed that the entire seaside at the location was covered by heaps of garbage.

“There was garbage of every kind, especially the ubiquitous plastic bottles. Surely it will reflect very poorly for this seafood village when tourists go there to enjoy the famous seafood offered by the different houses-turned-restaurants there,” said the SIA president in dismay.

The Sim Sim Seafood Village has earned a good reputation for fresh and tasty seafood fare and tourism companies send tourists there by the busloads to enjoy sumptuous meals at very competitive prices especially when compared to places like Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore or China.

“I appeal to the residents there or whoever is responsible for throwing their rubbish there not to treat public places like an open dustbin. Such irresponsible behavior will invite terrible consequences. It will invite rats and other vermins to make the trash their homes. Then the possibility of spreading all kinds of diseases will increase dramatically. With some of the rubbish also dumped on the land adjoining the coastline, the spread of dengue is an added danger because mosquitoes will find their breeding ground among the trash,” warned Taren Sunil. He pointed out that Sandakan has one of the highest infection rates for dengue.

Meanwhile he also called for better service to clean up the trash by the local authorities.

“While it is mainly the fault of the litterbugs who dump rubbish everywhere, the Sandakan Municipal Council should also be more observant of such messy conditions and clean up the place on a more regular basis,” he said.

He also called on the members of parliament and State assemblyman to voice up such unhealthy conditions in Sandakan and do something before the situation gets even worse.

“All this hap-hazard dumping and littering in our town poses a health hazard to Sandakan residents. It is also a sickening sight that gives a bad impression of Sandakan to visitors, especially with our town tagged as the Nature City of Sabah,” he stressed.

He questioned if Sandakan will be able to achieve ‘city status’ anytime soon, if the current situation persists.