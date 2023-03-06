Serian Liverpool FC supporters form club for social, recreational activities

KUCHING (March 6): A group of Liverpool FC supporters in Serian has formed a club for social and recreational activities.

Led by Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus, they held their first get-together at Kampung Seroban yesterday, where they also played a friendly match against the village team.

Although they lost 0-1 in that match, John said it was nonetheless an enjoyable activity and a good start as it was their first time playing together with each other.

“I believe this will spur more activities in the future. The club is made up of people coming from different villages and areas in Serian.

“The Liverpool Supporters Club Serian welcome those who support Liverpool FC. For those who were not able to come yesterday, we hope to see them around in the future activities,” said John, who himself is a die-hard Liverpool FC supporter.

He also said the activity was held as a ‘warm up’ before the much-awaited Liverpool vs Manchester United match which was televised live at midnight.

In the match, Liverpool trounced Manchester United 7-0, with a goal brace each from Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah while the last goal was by Roberto Firmino.