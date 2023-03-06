Special team established to solve Sandakan’s salty water supply

SANDAKAN (Mar 6): The Sabah government has set up a special team of experts to solve the salty water supply problem in Sandakan.

Karamunting assemblyman George Hiew Vun Zin said he met with Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, Monday morning to voice the salty water supply problem in Sandakan, on which Hajiji promised to take immediate action.

“It was my first task (after leaving Parti Warisan to join Hajiji’s Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah, on March 4) when meeting with Hajiji, to tell him about the salty water supply in Sandakan, which has affected the people for three months.

“Datuk Seri Hajiji gave an assurance that he will solve the problem as soon as possible,” he said in a statement here Monday.

Hiew said that the Chief Minister has ordered the setting up of a special team of experts to assist in solving the problem immediately.

The water supply in Sandakan is treated at the Segaliud Water Treatment Plant, but reports claim the quality of the water supply has been affected by human error and climate change.

“I believe a comprehensive approach is needed to solve this problem and to ensure sustainable water usage,” he added.

Sandakan Indian Association President Taren Sunil Manoharan recently cautioned on the long-term use of salty water for daily household chores and urged the relevant authorities to seek expert medical advice on its effects on human health.

Taren said he had received complaints from consumers that they have been getting rashes and other skin irritations ever since they noticed that pipe water in Sandakan had become salty.