S’wak records 55 Covid-19 cases, 1 death in Epid Week 9

KUCHING (March 6): Sarawak recorded 55 new Covid-19 cases in Epidemiological (Epid) Week 9, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It added that one death due to the coronavirus was recorded in Serian.

“Of the new cases, three were classified in either Category 3, 4 or 5 while the remaining cases were in Category 1 or 2,” said the committee in a statement.

On the breakdown of cases, Kuching continued to top the list with 23 cases, followed by Miri (9), Bintulu (6), Sibu and Samarahan (5), Serian (3) and one case each in Tatau, Selangau, Mukah and Betong.

To date, Sarawak has recorded a total of 324,636 Covid-19 cases.