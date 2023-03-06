S’wakian actress Natasha Charmaine willingly sheds Instagram followers for new image

KUCHING (March 6): Sarawakian actress Datin Natasha Charmaine Rickson has removed some 30,000 followers from her Instagram page as part of her efforts to revamp her image.

Just like the character she plays in the new movie ‘Imam’, where she was required to don a hijab, the Iban-Bidayuh artiste said she is working to craft a new wholesome and “polite” image.

“I do not know who are my followers. I do not want people to simply talk or make unnecessary remarks or even do anything with my pictures. I am just being careful and would like to influence people in a better way. It’s wanting myself to become a better individual,” she said during the premiere of ‘Imam’ here over the weekend.

“I do not mind being criticised when I take that approach for the sake of the characters featured in the movie; if you used to have 30,000 followers, now left with 1,000, I do not really care. Furthermore, I choose to upload pictures which are not sexy, especially because of the movie.”

Natasha said after removing 30,000 followers, she also decided to filter the photos she shares on social media.

“God willing, everything will be more proper according to my current (marital) status, and I have to take care of my husband’s reputation,” added Natasha, who is also a television host.

Directed by Mior Hashim Manap, ‘Imam’ features Datuk M Nasir, Faizal Hussein, and Vanidah Imran.

Natasha plays M Nasir’s soft-spoken and gentle wife Siti Nur Aisyah.

She previously acted in ‘Janet: Sumpah Terlarang’ in 2021, which was directed by Azhar Khalid, ‘Penghulu Interim’ in 2021 for Awesome TV, and ‘Bukan Syurga Pilihan’ in 2023 for Astro Prima.