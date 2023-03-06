Teresa Kok: Why not let refugees work to help solve labour shortage crisis?

Monday, March 6
KUALA LUMPUR (March 6): Seputeh MP Teresa Kok today suggested that refugees with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) cards should be given the opportunity to work.

Considering that several sectors are facing a labour crisis, refugees should be given temporary work permits, she told Parliament during her debate speech on the Budget 2023 this afternoon.

“What can they do? They can’t go to school and after that, they can’t work.

“They have no choice other than to quietly work wherever they can illegally. They’re open to exploitation,” she said.

MORE TO COME

