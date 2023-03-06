Under pressure, Bung tries to rally Sabah Umno around original ‘struggle’

KOTA KINABALU (March 6): After stirring controversy with a failed takeover, Sabah Umno chief Datuk Bung Moktar Radin urged party members to remember its long history and their loyalty to its struggle.

Facing the possibility of being ousted during the party’s upcoming polls, the outspoken leader made a plea to Umno members to recall how the party stood up for itself and rejected outside influence.

“These days two of the terms we use the most in political circles are ‘struggle’ and ‘sacrifice’. These two things are noble and show that we should not be selfish in our endeavours.

“But how many of those people who use these terms understand its meaning?” he said.

Bung said party members must choose leaders who are committed to the party’s original agenda and struggles, and who were sincere in pursuing the party’s aspirations.

He said that there were some amongst them who gained positions and privileges through the party but have abandoned their values and principles and grown focused on the short-term gain.

“We have seen our friends have migrated when they were in Umno and given posts and positions better in Umno, but today the value of their struggle has gone way off track from the real principles when they were in Umno and more disappointing is they criticise the party which had given them ‘life’ and positions,” said Bung.

“To me, these are the leaders without principles and are not sincere in their struggle and will forego loyalty for personal gain.

“Let’s let go of those who want to leave and take care of us who stay,” he said.

Bung, who is a party supreme council member, will be defending his position in the Umno party polls starting this March 11.

Last month, Bung withdrew BN’s support for Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor in an attempted coup, but the latter stayed in power with the support of five Sabah Umno assemblymen who went against the party’s stand.

This led to Bung and other leaders losing their posts in the state government as Hajiji carried out a reshuffle of the state Cabinet. Since then, Barisan Nasional and the Umno party central leadership have said they would renegotiate terms and support the state government. — Malay Mail