1,260 District Native Court cases yet to be resolved, says deputy minister

MIRI (March 7): There are still 1,260 cases or 35 per cent of the total number of cases filed with District Native Courts throughout Sarawak that have yet to be resolved, said Jefferson Jamit Unyat.

The Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Native Law and Customs) said the Sarawak Bumiputera Court is currently working to resolve pending cases at District Native Courts and Resident’s Native Courts.

“Although our achievement so far has been satisfactory, I understand that there are still many cases that have not been heard and decided by the district officers and magistrates from the court headquarters in Kota Samarahan.

“According to available records, some of these 1,260 cases involve land compensation and the court’s priority at the moment is to give priority to cases related to land compensation,” he said in his speech for a dinner in conjunction with his visit to the Native Court here yesterday.

He said District Native Court cases need to be resolved by community leaders including in Miri Division.

Jamit also disclosed that there are currently over 2,800 cases in the Chief Court and Superior Chief Court throughout the state that have not been resolved.

“These include 438 cases in Miri Division where 420 are under the Chief Court and 18 under the Superior Chief Court.

“Therefore, I would like to take this opportunity to call for all community leaders involved in helping the courts to resolve these pending cases as quickly as possible,” he said.

He also took the opportunity to share on the development of the Sarawak Bumiputera Court.

“What I mean is the direction that will be determined by the GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) state government to restructure and elevate the status of the Sarawak Bumiputera Court.

“The study conducted by the consultant in this regard has been completed and the next step is to put forward the recommendations in the study report to the state Cabinet,” he said.

Jamit said he believes the state government will approve the proposed Transformation Master Plan for the Native Courts of Sarawak.

“This will involve a new Bill presented to the State Legislative Assembly and if passed, the new Native Courts Ordinance Bill will replace the current Native Courts Ordinance 1992. In a nutshell, the current court structure will be restructured and the court’s jurisdiction will be expanded.

“Under the proposed Court Transformation Plan, there is a possibility that the roles of community leaders under the new Court Law will be amended and the current statutory function as presiding officer reviewed.

“But what will not change is the role of community leaders as custodians who can preserve, promote, and safeguard the customs of the Bumiputeras so that these customs remain and develop over time and the state development flow. This will be informed to us after the decision has been made by the state government,” he said.

Jamit emphasised that for Bumiputeras in Sarawak, regardless of ethnicity or tribe, the thing that can distinguish them from other races is their customs and laws.

“We have a shared role and responsibility to maintain and protect the position and status of these customs.

“For the Sarawak Bumiputera Court, let us pray together so that the proposed transformation will become a reality in the near future and if possible, will start next year, as proposed to the state government,” he added.

Among those present were Miri District Officer Siti Rohanie Yusof, Miri Deputy Resident Juan Ubit, and Sarawak Bumiputera Court acting chief registrar Dahim Nadot.