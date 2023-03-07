Ahmad Zahid: Jiwa Murni, logging roads in Sarawak to be repaired by this Christmas

KUCHING (March 7): The federal government has agreed to repair the Jiwa Murni and logging roads in the state and targets to complete the works by this Christmas, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is the Rural and Regional Development Minister, said the works will be funded by his ministry.

He pointed out that priority will be given to roads which are no longer being used by heavy vehicles, while those that are still actively being used by heavy vehicles will be given second priority.

“It has to be done before Christmas or December 25 not just because of the celebrations but also due to the monsoon season (around that period),” he said after chairing the Rural and Regional Development Ministry’s (KKDW) Coordination Meeting with the Sarawak government at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here today.

To a question, he said the roads involved total approximately 578 kilometres.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas who was also present, said these roads are mainly in Miri, Limbang and Belaga.

MORE TO COME