Anwar: Political stability, clear policies key factors for Amazon Web Services’ investment in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (March 7): Stable political administration and clear national policies are the key factors why Amazon Web Services (AWS) chose Malaysia as its investment destination, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said AWS’ RM25.5 billion investment up to 2037 would have a high impact in that it would boost foreign investors’ confidence towards the country.

“AWS was invited by many Asean countries but chose Malaysia. This means it would increase the confidence (of other investors) and spur the entry of various investors from both the West and East.

“This (AWS investment) will provide opportunities to local businesses as it involves a more sophisticated approach, which is a cloud (infrastructure) hub in Malaysia,” he said during the Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Anwar was replying to a query from Sim Tze Tzin (PH-Bayan Baru) on the implications of the investments by AWS and Tesla as well as the government’s plans to bring more high-quality investments into Malaysia. – Bernama