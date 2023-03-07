Anwar unfazed by Hadi’s ouster plans, confident unity government will go the distance

PUTRAJAYA (March 7): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today dismissed PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang’s remarks about toppling the former’s democratically-elected administration.

At an interactive session held between Malaysian heads of diplomatic mission, Anwar expressed confidence his coalition government will see out its full five-year term.

“Whatever is being said by the PAS president, I am confident that this coalition will survive until the end of its term,” he said to loud applause from the audience here at Doubletree by Hilton Putrajaya Lakeside here.

Abdul Hadi, who is also Marang MP, had asserted that the Opposition bloc has a “right” to plan ways to topple the government, whether by pushing a no-confidence vote against the prime minister, or enticing elected representatives to defect.

Anwar also told those present that his administration’s effort to bring change to the country was more than just political rhetoric, stressing further that the need for Malaysia to chart a different course was an ‘extreme necessity’.

“I’m giving a strong message to Malaysia that we have to chart a different course.

“We must do this and affect this change which is extremely necessary to save this country from the mess we have been in.

“It is not a matter of choice. It is imperative and also morally imperative,” he said.

Titled “Diplomacy in a Globalised World from the Lens of Malaysia MADANI”, it is Anwar’s first engagement with the Malaysian foreign representatives since his swearing-in as prime minister.

Also present during the event was Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir.

Earlier in his speech, Zambry said Malaysian envoys have come to an agreement and recommendations to guide Malaysia’s foreign policy throughout the two-day session.

Zambry said there was a need for Malaysia to reclaim its status as a rule maker at the international arena and the country cannot no longer remain in the backseat.

“The retreat highlighted that we must take charge and become a driving force behind the decisions that affect us all.

“We strongly view that Malaysia must be proactive in our approach, taking the initiative to propose ideas and solutions that address the challenges facing our world today,” he said.

He said Malaysian diplomats also deliberated on Malaysia’s future outlook on African and Latin American regions as there was economic and strategic significance to be explored.

Among others, Zambry said the participants collectively agreed for Malaysia to leverage its “Anwar Ibrahim” factor to further boost its soft power capabilities and the need to localise foreign policy. – Malay Mail