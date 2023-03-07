Anwar wants Finance Ministry feared for its strict governance

PUTRAJAYA (March 7): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wants the Ministry of Finance (MoF) to uplift its dignity and be feared for its strict principles of governance.

Speaking at the ministry’s monthly assembly here today, Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said staff of the ministry should carry out their tasks strictly including terms of procurement and distribution of allocation.

The MoF staff, he said, should not allow any malpractice to happen, like cheating and taking advantage of contracts for personal gains.

“The MoF needs to be feared because of its strict governance,” he added.

Also present at the assembly were Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan and Treasury secretary-general Datuk Johan Mahmood @ Johan Mahmood Merican.

“I hope MoF can emerge as a strong ministry in terms of governance, intelligence and commitment,” he said.

Anwar said the MoF should be firm in carrying out its tasks in line with the government’s mission of fighting power abuse and corruption.

“The issue of ‘governance’ is serious because if it is not done firmly, the country will fail,” he said, adding that the unity government under his leadership is determined to develop the country to be a great nation in the region and the world. – Bernama