KUCHING (March 7): A semi-wooden house in Kampung Hilir here was razed by fire today.

No injuries were reported in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation, said the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement.

It said personnel from the Tabuan Jaya fire station were rushed to the scene upon receiving a call on the incident, but arrived to discover the house already destroyed.

“The team made sure the fire would not reignite before wrapping up the operation,” it added.