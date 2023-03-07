Borneo Heights Sdn Bhd’s appeal to set aside land forfeiture order for resort development dismissed

KUCHING (March 7): The Federal Court here today dismissed an application by Borneo Heights Sdn Bhd (BHSB), a subsidiary of Country Heights Sdn Bhd, for leave to appeal against an order made by the Sarawak Superintendent and Surveys to forfeit three parcels of land meant for the development of the Borneo Highland Resort.

The Federal Court, comprising of President of Court of Appeal, Tan Sri Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim, and federal judges Datuk Harminder Singh Dhaliwal and Dato Nordin Hassan, decided there was no merit in BHSB’s application thus ruling that it would not have leave to appeal to Federal Court.

Cost of RM30,000 was awarded to both the Sarawak government and the Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA).

With this decision of the Apex Court, BHSB has exhausted all legal avenues to recover the land that was forfeited to the state government.

In September 1994, the Sarawak government alienated a parcel of land with an area of 2,071 hectares for the development of a holiday resort in Borneo Heights, Padawan.

The land was subdivided into Lot 48, 49, 50 and 51 Block 11 Pangkalan Ampat Land District.

Under the title conditions, the land must be used as a holiday resort and developed in accordance with plans approved by the Director of Lands and Surveys, and completed by September 1999.

Since the development of the holiday resort was not completed even by 2020, and the condition of the developed part of the resort, including the golf course and clubhouse, were in a deplorable and dilapidated state, the state government served notice on BHSB to remedy the breach of title condition and complete the development the resort.

BHSB failed to comply with the Notice to Remedy.

On May 7 2021 the state government under section 33 (5) of the Land Code, forfeited three of the parcels, Lots 48, 49 and 51 where no development had taken place.

The forfeited land became state land under the control of the state government.

Lot 50 which had been developed into residential lots and sold by BHSB to various third parties, was not forfeited.

In August 2022, the Court of Appeal ruled in favour of the state government and LCDA to dismiss the claim by BHSB for declaration to annul the Order of Forfeiture.

Dissatisfied with the Court of Appeal’s decision, BHSB and its majority shareholder, Country Heights Holdings Berhad (CHHB), sought leave to appeal to the Federal Court.

Appearing for BHSB and CHHB, lawyers Clarice Chan and Joshua Baru argued that there are points of law which require the Federal Court to determine on the appeal as the case is primarily based on the tort of conspiracy committed by several government officers to injure the business of BHSB and CHHB.

Responding, state legal counsel Dato Sri Fong for the state government submitted that the action is based purely in public law, that is whether the state government had acted unlawfully in issuing the Order of Forfeiture.

In this case, the state government had complied with all the procedures set out in the Land Code to forfeiture the land and there are just grounds for forfeiture.

He said that the Statement of Claim of BHSB and CHHB did not plead there was any conspiracy connected with the forfeiture of the land.

Fong said the Land Code provided BHSB a remedy upon forfeiture of the land, that is to appeal to the minister in charge of land to annul the forfeiture. BHSB exercised that statutory remedy.

The minister had given reasons why the forfeiture of the land would not be annulled by him. The minister’s decision has not been challenged.

Therefore, BHSB has no right to seek any remedy from the Courts, he argued.

Lawyer Sim Hui Chuang appeared for LCDA.