Centres receive Electrical Courses Training Provider accreditation

KUCHING (March 7): The Centre for Technology Excellence Sarawak (Centex) and the Sarawak Energy Learning Centre (SELC) recently became the first collaborated training provider to be certified as an accredited Electrical Courses Training Provider by the Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication’s (MUT) Electrical Inspectorate Unit (EIU).

The accreditation enables Centex and SELC to offer competency electrical training courses specifically for Sarawak Energy contractors and individual electricians, further supporting Sarawak Energy’s contractor development initiatives.

A collaboration between Centex, MUT, and Sarawak Energy to improve accessibility to training and development for contractors in the electrical field, the certification seeks to increase the pool of skilled workers and competent persons in the industry, supporting the development needs of the state.

Commenting on the programme, Sarawak Energy senior vice president for contract and procurement Yusri Safri said SEB looks forward to this partnership as they work together to address the challenges related to the shortage of skilled contractors in the electrical field.

“Sarawak Energy is committed to supporting strategies that help to foster strong, sustainable, and balanced growth in Sarawak. With every occupation, the level of competencies and skills required are evolving, as the knowledge content of operational processes and service delivery rises.

“With such training and development programmes, we can ensure that the workforce is not merely upskilled but also equipped with sufficient knowledge and experience for the future,” he said.

Centex began its pilot training programme for Sarawak Energy contractors on Feb 20 with the introduction of the Certificate of Competency as Chargeman L2 (Overhead Lines) course at the Sarawak Energy Learning Centre at Jalan Belian, Sungai Biawak.

A total of 12 local Sarawakian contractors wishing to upskill and reskill themselves attended the inaugural session; with a second and third batch of trainees slated to undergo the programme in March and April respectively.

The comprehensive curricula incorporates both classroom and practical training; providing participants with knowledge and skills to continue leading and supporting the high demand for electrical expertise in the workforce.

The academy will continue to offer the Chargeman L2 (Overhead Lines) course with plans to roll out other Chargeman programmes including Chargeman L1, Chargeman L2 (Underground), Chargeman H2 (Underground), and Chargeman H2 (Overhead Line) in the coming months.

A total of 525 contractors and industrial workers are expected to attend the upcoming Chargeman Programmes.

The training programme aligns with Sarawak Energy’s corporate commercial objectives in the key focus area of delivering commercial excellence by improving quality of vendor and contractor management – further increasing the talent pool and competitiveness of Sarawak Energy Projects procurement.

Sarawak Energy contractors interested to know more about the available modules can email Sarawak Energy’s Vendor Development division at vendordevelopment@sarawakenergy.com or Centex at corporate@centex-sarawak.my.