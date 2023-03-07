Chong’s list of food aid recipients to welfare dept forwarded to DDMC, court told

KUCHING (March 7): The High Court here today was told that the state Welfare Department had received a letter containing the names of food aid recipients under Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen’s state constituency.

This was stated by Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah during cross-examination by Chong’s counsel Michael Kong Feng Nian.

Fatimah testified that the letter from Chong dated March 31, 2020 was sent to the Welfare Department who then forwarded it to the Divisional Disaster Management Committee (DDMC).

According to her, the DDMC would ensure that there was no duplication of names and that everyone in need of the food aid would receive it irrespective whether they were in constituencies held by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) or the Opposition.

“They (DDMC) ensure that there is no discrimination in terms of food distribution and that there is an orderly method of distribution, because this will involve a lot of other agencies such as those that are in charge of transport and safety of the public during the movement control order (MCO),” said Fatimah.

She also described the letter sent by Chong on March 31, 2020 to the Welfare Department as ‘jumbled up’.

“The list that was given by Chong to the Welfare Department is mixed, unorganised – for instance, No. 1 in the list on Page 119 resides at Jalan Penrissen. The next name on the list resides at Stampin Resettlement Scheme.

“The DDMC’s list would be different. If it is at Penrissen residential area, then the names are arranged accordingly because the distribution of food is a monumental task which involves inter-agencies and at the same time making sure that those involved are safe and those who received the food aid are also safe, or complying with the MCO procedures and requirements.

“Above all, the needy will get their food aid as fast as possible irrespective of whether they are in opposition or GPS constituencies.”

Fatimah also agreed that the Welfare Department had received another letter from Chong dated April 1, 2020 which she described as ‘mixed up’.

“Anyway, I maintain my answer that this is a mixed list and we have our own comprehensive list forwarded by various sources such as the Ketua Kaum, Ketua Masyarakat in those particular areas, and the Welfare Department, which contained the list of B40 who received monthly assistance from the Welfare Department and also from NGOs – arranged in sequence based on the location in each constituency in order that the food aid can be distributed as fast as possible,” she added.

She further insisted that the department did not discriminate against the Opposition or those who support the Opposition, hence the reason the Welfare Department did not refuse to accept Chong’s name lists.

Fatimah is the fifth witness in the defamation suit filed by Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian against Chong in connection with a food aid drive in 2020.

In 2020, Dr Sim, who is Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president, filed the suit after Chong alleged that Dr Sim had failed to manage food aid worth RM800,000 meant for four opposition-held state constituencies – Padungan, Batu Lintang, Pending and Kota Sentosa.

Representing Dr Sim is lawyer Shankar Ram Asnani, who is assisted by Russell Lim and Yu Ying Ying. Chong is represented by lawyers Kong, Chong Siew Chiang and Brenda Chong.

The defamation suit is being heard before Judge Dr Alwi Abdul Wahab, who fixed tomorrow (March 9) for the next hearing.