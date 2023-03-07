Community service helps reduce overcrowding at prisons

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 7): Community service to replace imprisonment for minor offences will help to reduce overcrowding in prisons, said Prisons Department deputy director-general Datuk Ibrisam Abdul Rahman.

He said it will also help to reduce the costs of the government to provide food and clothing to the prisoners.

However, he said that jail sentence is necessary for major offences such as robbery, murder and rape.

Ibrisam said that they have various programmes for rehabilitation in community, and the strategic cooperation with the City Hall will allow their prisoners to be involved in community service such as cleaning work in the city.

Ibrisam also said that it is hoped the prisoners involved in the programme will repent and not repeat their wrongdoings and become responsible individuals.

“What is important is that the offender realizes … so that they will not repeat their offence and change to become a better person for the community, their family, to themselves, to the state and the nation.

“If we don’t give them the opportunity, they will repeat their offence. Who will be impacted? If we don’t help them to be rehabilitated, they will carry out criminal activities and the victim will be us,” he said to reporters after signing the cooperation note between Sabah Prison Department and the Kota Kinabalu City Hall at the City Hall on Tuesday for the implementation of community service for inmates on Tuesday.

He added that this requires the commitment and help from all, government agencies, the community, and non-government organisations (NGOs).

“We involve many parties to help such as government agencies, NGOs and others as well as the community to help ensure they stop their untoward activities and become responsible citizens,” he said.

Ibrisam also said that the rehabilitation in the community programme must be implemented because it is more effective than rehabilitation in prison.

Since 2013, a total of 974 offenders have undergone the rehabilitation in the community programme which allows them, among others, to be with their family and the community, he said.

As for the issue of overcrowding of prisons in Sabah, he said that it was not significant.

There are presently some 2,000 prisoners in Kota Kinabalu alone.

Also present at the event was Kota Kinabalu City Hall Mayor Datuk Noorliza Awang Alip.