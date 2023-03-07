Deputy minister: MoE building 12 classrooms, other facilities at SK Sri Sadong

KUCHING (March 7): The Ministry of Education (MoE) is implementing a new project for SK Sri Sadong in Serian involving the construction of 12 classrooms and related facilities, its deputy minister Lim Hui Ying said.

She said this project was previously approved under the First Rolling Plan (RP1) 2016 of the 11th Malaysia Plan with a cost of RM22.98 million.

“However, there is an increase in cost for the implementation of this project as the tenderer’s price offer had exceeded the project cost.

“In view of this, the Procurement Board, which convened on Dec 28 last year, has postponed the decision on this tender until the cost increase is approved or to reduce the scope to use the existing cost,” she said in response to a question from Serian MP Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem at the Dewan Rakyat in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

Riot had asked for the status of the proposal to build two new schools in Serian, namely SK Sri Sadong and SMK Serian II, as well as the new building of Serian District Education Office (PPD).

Lim said MoE is currently in the final process of submitting a document for the consideration of the Standard and Cost Committee (JSK) under the Ministry of Economy for the purpose of increasing the cost of the project.

As for SMK Serian II, she said the ministry had approved a land acquisition project for the purpose of building the new secondary school under the Second Rolling Plan (RP2) 2022 of the 12th Malaysia Plan.

“MoE is currently in the preliminary work process which involves obtaining comments from technical agencies as well as preparing a land acquisition plan,” she added.

On the new building for Serian PPD, Lim said MoE had submitted an application for the construction of this new building for approval at the central agency level under the Third Rolling Plan (RP2) 2023 of the 12th Malaysia Plan.

“However, the approval and implementation of this project is subject to the government’s current priorities and financial position,” she said.