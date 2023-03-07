DPM Zahid pays visit to late Masing’s residence

KUCHING (March 7): Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi paid a visit to Dato Corrine Masing, the widow of the late Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing this afternoon.

He arrived around 2.45pm at their residence at Jalan Laksamana Cheng Ho here.

He was accompanied by Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Malaysia Datuk Rubiah Wang, and Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development (Infrastructure Development) Aidel Lariwoo.

Also present were Corrine’s mother Datin Sri Hou Ngo @ Hoe Ngo, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Duties) Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong, PRS president Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum, Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department Datuk John Sikie Tayai, Deputy Minister of Creative Industries and Performing Arts Datuk Snowdan Lawan, Deputy Minister of Telecommunications and Utilities (Telecommunications) Datuk Liwan Lagang and his wife Datin Rosnie Bilang, and Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development (Port Development) Dato Majang Renggi.

During the visit, Corrine presented Ahmad Zahid with a souvenir, which was a photo of Ahmad Zahid’s visit to the Masings’ residence during the Ngiling Bidai Gawai Dayak in 2017.

Ahmad Zahid was in Kuching to chair the first 2023 Coordination Meeting between the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) and the Sarawak government at Wisma Bapa Malaysia earlier today.