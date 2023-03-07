Dr Hazland meets industrial players in Bintulu on Sg Plan rehab programme

BINTULU (March 7): Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni attended a coordination meeting with industrial players in Tanjung Kidurong here last Saturday.

A statement from Dr Hazland’s ministry today said the coordination meeting involved agencies under the ministry, namely Sarawak Energy Berhad, Petroleum Sarawak Berhad, and Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB).

During the visit, Dr Hazland was briefed by the industrial players on the potential plans to rehabilitate Sungai Plan here, as well as the challenges encountered in its implementation process.

NREB Bintulu officer Sinanawati Marto and Bintulu Department of Environment head Abdul Mazli Hafiz Abdul Malik were among those present during the visit.