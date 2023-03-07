Dr Sim: Media must ensure Sarawak is last line of defence against green wave

KUCHING (March 7): Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian has challenged the media in Sarawak to unite and crack down on fake news.

He said media practitioners must continue their role as disseminators of accurate information to ensure Sarawak is the last line of defence against the green wave.

“You must appreciate your role. What you have to do now and how you are going to play your role so that Sarawak will not be divided, not polarised, and not politicking.

“In Sarawak, we must remain united so that we can be strong and no need to worry about green waves. I am watching carefully and I suspect the green wave will continue to sweep through the six state elections in Malaya, unless we play our role and focus on coming together with veterans and share common values for Sarawak,” he said at the Kuching Division Journalists Association (KDJA) 2023 Chinese New Year Media Night on Monday.

He said media members must continue to play their role professionally and dispel extreme provocations, especially on social media that could ruin social harmony.

“In this era of social media, everyone can be a ‘journalist’ and post any information regardless of whether it is true or not.

“For those who have a strong influence, people will trust them, which among other things will lead to regrettable decisions later on.

“I need all of us to play our role so that we can make Sarawak what Malaysia is supposed to be,” he said.

The green wave during the 15th general election saw Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) win the highest number of seats among all parties contesting the Nov 19 polls, making it the single largest party in Parliament.

The party won 49 out of the 70 parliamentary seats it contested.