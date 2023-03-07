Driver killed as trailer truck plunges into ravine in Tambunan

TAMBUNAN (March 7): The driver of a trailer truck was killed when it plunged into a 28-meter deep ravine along Kilometer 15, Tambunan/Ranau Road near Kampung Babagon, here on Monday.

Keningau police chief Deputy superintendent Nor Rafidah Kasim said the 26-year-old driver died at the scene due to severe injuries he sustained in the 3.20pm incident.

The truck was transporting logs when the driver allegedly lost control of the wheel before it skidded on the road and plunged 28 meters into the ravine.

Tambunan fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to the location and freed the victim from his seat.

The body was taken to hospital for a postmortem and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, said Nor Rafidah.