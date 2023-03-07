E-waste collection campaign to be held at MBKS Community Hall on March 11, 12

KUCHING (March 7): An electrical and electronic Waste (e-waste) collection campaign will be held in conjunction with the state-level Earth Day 2023 celebration at MBKS Community Hall on March 11 and 12.

In a statement, the state Department of Environment (DOE) said the campaign will be held from 8:30am to 4:30pm.

The campaign is organised by the state DOE, Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) and Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB), in collaboration with Kuching South City Council (MBKS).

“It aims to ensure that e-waste is collected and separated in order to recover useful materials that can contribute to sustainable development and protect the environment.

“E-waste that is not managed in an environmentally friendly manner can cause serious health and pollution problems because it contains several pollutants or heavy metals such as lead, cadmium and beryllium,” it said.

As such, the state DOE is calling on the public to bring their household e-waste to the campaign because the licensed contractor will buy it at a certain price for the purpose of recycling and for environmental sustainability.

For any enquiries or feedback regarding the campaign, contact Shirly Alik or Charlie Sibab at 082-482535 or via e-mail shirley@doe.gov.my or charlie@doe.gov.my.